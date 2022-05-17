InterSAT continues to tap SES's NSS-12 satellite to deliver internet connectivity to its customers, improving digital access for all

Customers of leading African internet provider InterSAT can continue to rely on SES's well-positioned satellite to connect their farms, remote offices, schools and hospitals with affordable internet access across Africa due to the latest capacity renewal agreement signed by InterSAT and SES, the two companies announced today.

Under the agreement, SES's NSS-12, located at 57 degrees East, will enable InterSat to securely and efficiently serve its government institutions and enterprises customers. Since the two companies initiated their partnership in 2010, SES and InterSAT have brought more reliable connectivity services across the African continent. InterSAT customers have been able to optimise their business operations, to create new products and solutions, and to reach never-before-accessed locations across Africa successfully reducing the digital gap by connecting more people and businesses.

Hanif Kassam, CEO of InterSAT said: "Together with SES, we have helped empower entrepreneurs to grow, transform and digitise their businesses through development of smart and custom-made solutions throughout the continent. SES is a reliable partner to work with, and we can always count on their support to provide the best for our customers."

"Our partnership with InterSAT has enabled us to pave the way for abundant digital opportunities across Africa by connecting the unconnected in some of the continent's most underserved locations. The digital access our services provide is allowing innovative solutions such as smart agriculture and precision farming to address some of the continent's biggest challenges. The renewal of our partnership accelerates Africa's digital inclusion, and we are humbled to be part of the solution," said Caroline Kamaitha, Vice President Sales Africa at SES.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About InterSAT

Intersat Communication Services FZCO is a leading provider of satellite-based data solutions in Africa offering Internet via Satellite connectivity to major organizations, government institutions and the private sector for over 20 years. Intersat strives hard to stay at the cutting edge of technology, investing heavily in state-of-the-art services that make service delivery more efficient and reliable.

Intersat's wide variety of customized products services are purposed and optimized for their discerning customers' needs and are used by national multinational corporations, academic institutions, financial institutions, backbone providers, broadcasters, Internet Service Providers and Government institutions across Africa. Through continuous research and development, Intersat has been able to deliver turnkey satellite-based systems infrastructure that enables its customers break their communication boundaries. We also specialize in turnkey solutions for Start-up ISPs, Voice Carriers and Financial Institutions, and have setup several Earth Stations in Africa and beyond.

With headquarters in the UAE, we have well-established teleports, which are ideally located at the heart of Europe and Africa. We also have offices in London, Nairobi and an established reseller and partner network in 46 out of 54 African and several Asian countries. Further information is available at: www.intersat.ae.

