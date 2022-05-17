CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies Announces $750K Purchase Order for EarthCrete for Solar Energy Projects

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces that it has received a $750,000 purchase order for the delivery of EarthCrete Cementless Concrete for use in commercial and residential solar panel projects.

"We are pleased to receive our first purchase order for the delivery of commercial solar panel foundations that will be made from EarthCrete Cementless Concrete," said Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of CarbonMeta. "We especially look forward to delivering building products that capture carbon dioxide (CO2) for renewable energy projects and help lessen the impact of climate change."

EarthCrete Cementless Concrete offers construction contractors and their customers a lower carbon footprint alternative compared with traditional building materials.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's includes plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker

CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations

(844) 698-3777, option 3

Investor@CarbonMetaTech.com

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701636/CarbonMeta-Technologies-COWI-Announces-750K-Purchase-Order-for-EarthCreteTM-for-Solar-Energy-Projects