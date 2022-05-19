DJ SneakMart Announces A Collaboration With StockX On It's First Metakicks Drop

SneakMart SneakMart Announces A Collaboration With StockX On It's First Metakicks Drop 19-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SneakMart Announces A Collaboration With StockX On It's First Metakicks Drop

NEWS RELEASE BY Sneakmart

Paris, France

French startup Sneakmart will bring its Metakicks sneaker NFTs to the Metaverse in 2022. With these NFTs, users can customize their virtual avatars and unlock various benefits in the digital world.

Sneakmart has a vision for the Metaverse, which involves tokenizing real-world sneakers on the blockchain. It is another strong example of merging the digital and physical worlds, enabling users to showcase their kicks in a growing online ecosystem. Moreover, the growing popularity and collectibility of sneakers confirm models by various brands hold a significant appeal.

Real sneakerheads want to get their hands on the Nike Air Jordan 1 high, although doing so is very tricky in the physical realm. That model is an example of how sneakers cultivated rarity through limited-edition releases. It has catapulted the sneakers market to a valuation of over USD6 billion, with secondary market sales taking off in recent years.

Sneakers are incredibly compatible with non-fungible token technology. The recent popularity of NFTs has spawned a multi-billion dollar market where second-market sales are essential. Furthermore, NFTs will be a crucial cog in the Web3 machine, enabling fashion trends to take on a digital nature.

Sneakmart acknowledges this potential and will leverage the traction of its community-driven mobile app dedicated to streetwear. Furthermore, the team will internationalize its application, add unique features, and introduce new limited collections and long-term benefits for Metakicks owners.

The Sneakmart team established 15 unique 3D-animated sneaker designs, featuring a 3D animated background and various shapes, textures, materials, and colors. The 15 designs will be sold through Metakicks boxes and come in Rare, Super Rare, Epic, and legendary rarities.

Through these tokenized sneakers, Sneakmart aims to reach a growing global audience of sneaker collectors and MFT enthusiasts. The Metakicks NFTs will be usable in the Metaverse of the future and provide holders with access to new offers, derivative products, physical sneakers, etc.

Sneakmart has secured a collaboration with StockX, the global leading streetwear marketplace. StockX

becomes the official physical sneaker partner for the first Metakicks drop.

Moreover, the upcoming Metakicks mystery boxes can help holders win one of the 625 pairs of physical sneakers. Models include the latest Jordan 1 High, Nike Dunk Low, Adidas Yeezy 350, and two pairs of Jordan 1 Dior. There are also two pairs of Jordan in collaboration with Travis Scott. Mystery box buyers have a 10% chance of winning a prominent physical sneaker.

The first Metakicks drop will feature over USD200,000 in physical sneaker prizes, with winners being able to choose their size and international delivery handled by StockX.

International soccer players have taken note of the first Metakicks drops and will lend their creativity to the project. Participants include Didier Droga, Kinsley Coman, and Marco Verratti, who created a unique 1-of-1 edition of personalized Metakicks. Lucky owners of these Metakicks can gain other benefits, including access to signed items, VIP game access, or a meet-and-greet.

Sneakmart plans to unveil a series of 1-of-1 Metakicks created through collaobrations with brands and Web3 communities. The first unique Metakicks is designed by Savoir Faire Paris, granting the NFT holder access to a Jordan 1 Off-White Coffee Latte pair.

The Metakicks mystery boxes will be sold through the Sneakmart website. A total of 6,250 boxes will be created on the Ethereum blockchain.

Join the Sneakmart community now on Discord, Twitter and Instagram so you don't miss anything about this exclusive and exceptional drop!

Contact Details

SneakMart

Media Contacts

contact@sneakmart.com

DOWNLOAD

Sneakmart Social Media

Tags

Sneakmart Metaverse NFT blockchain sneakers Web3

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1356203 19-May-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=03a76b234f56558bceddfad3256e1364

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)