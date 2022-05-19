Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.: Aleees Signs LFP MOU with US Listed Company

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Taiwanese battery materials manufacturer Aleees (TPEx:5227) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with one US (New York Stock Exchange) listed company regarding authorized production licensing of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery materials.

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials manufacturer Aleees (TPEx:5227) announced a Material Corporate Event that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with a subsidiary of one US (New York Stock Exchange) listed company ("Counterparty") regarding technology licensing on May 17, 2022. Aleees will grant licensed technology on LFP and lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) to Counterparty and provide it with technical information and technical support services to facilitate its development of precursor and cathode material production plant in the United States. The collaboration will help establishing a localized, integrated supply chain of LFP lithium-ion battery materials for U.S. end customers, strengthening the competitiveness of the local LFP battery supply chain in the U.S., and reducing the huge commercial risk for U.S. companies that overly dependent on foreign supply of LFP materials at present. Aleees said that the details of the intended collaboration should not be disclosed for the time being. The two parties agreed to release relevant information on July 1, 2022.

About Aleees

Aleees (TPEx:5227), founded in 2005 and main office located in Taiwan, is one of the few LFP cathode material manufacturers with the longest history in the world. Aleees has more than 200 independent patents worldwide (which owned by Aleees Taiwan), and its customers include world-renowned energy storage battery and EV battery customers in Europe, America, Japan, Korea, and Asia.

Aleees develops and produces high-quality, cost-effective, and longer cycle life LFP cathode materials. In the 17 years since its establishment, it has accumulated more than 15,000 tons of shipments totally from Taiwan facility and accumulated revenue of nearly 240 million US dollars.

