NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Millicom due to rights issue (166/22)

The Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom), with the support of the authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on January 24, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to seven (7) new shares for every ten (10) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 106 per share. The Ex-date is May 20, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070089