The "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Key Regions and Countries, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2026.

Having made good progress in recovering from the severe downturn recorded in 2020 amid the widespread disruption caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the global construction industry is again facing severe headwinds.

There is a high degree of uncertainty over the short-term outlook following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the war will exacerbate existing supply chain disruptions and put even greater upwards pressure on energy prices, which will further drive up prices for key construction materials. In addition to the devastation wrought on Ukraine by the military invasion, Russia's economy stands to suffer a sharp recession given the sanctions imposed by Western governments and the withdrawal of foreign investors.

The military conflict also threatens to destabilise the wider region, as investor confidence deteriorates, while global inflationary pressures mean that monetary authorities will likely take action to tighten policy earlier than previously planned. There are also still prevailing risks associated with the pandemic, particularly in markets with a zero-COVID policy, such as China, where the north-eastern province of Jilin recently went into full lockdown, and other restrictions have been imposed in major cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen.

However, in markets where there have been successful vaccine rollouts, international travel restrictions are being widely relaxed and day-to-day life and economic activity is returning to normal. Nevertheless, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the potential for restrictions on construction works and the availability of labor remains a core downside risk to the outlook.

Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2026

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2026. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus

Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Outlook

2. Regional Outlook: US and Canada

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates

3. Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates

4. Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates

5. Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe and Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates

6. Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates

7. Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates

8. Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates

9. Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates

10. Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates

11. Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Updates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amejgd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005603/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900