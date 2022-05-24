Traders News Source Interviews Dr. Shalabh Gupta, CEO at Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Unicycive Therapeutics. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Dr. Shalabh Gupta, CEO at Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Dr. Shalabh Gupta CEO at Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/uncy-ceo-interview/



About Dr. Gupta

"A physician by training and background - found my passion in bringing new technologies to market - ultimately to help patients, physicians, and society. I find novel medicines, novel diagnostics, and novel healthcare technology solutions that are either underappreciated or are in the early stages of development and by bringing them to the world with the help of a team, investors, and other partners- we can truly make this world a better place."

"My latest company, Unicycive was started in 2016, and starting from inception to licensing and building the company in a real way in 2018, the company went public in July 2021. Unicycive is developing novel treatments for kidney diseases."

"Biocycive, my first company, was based on technology licensed from USC, focused on oncology, and was started in 2011. Sorrento Therapeutics acquired Biocycive for a total of $160MM, including upfront cash, milestones, and royalty payments in January 2015."

"Globavir, my second company, was founded based on technologies from Stanford University - from labs of Dr. Vijay Pande and two other licenses for technologies from departments of Internal Medicine, and Clinical Virology to create a portfolio of drug and diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. In 2014, Globavir was selected as one of the companies to be part of the Stanford Start-X Med program. Globavir in 2017 partnered to out-license part of the diagnostic portfolio to Bio-Rad for global sales of diagnostic tests for infectious diseases."

"Prior to my entrepreneurial role, I worked for Genentech in the commercial strategy group. At Genentech, I worked on several in-line drugs as well as pipeline drugs."

"Earlier in my career, I was a practicing physician (NYU Medical Center) for a decade while also serving as medical director for biotech companies (Synageva - before Alexion acquired it), as an equity research analyst on Wall Street (Rodman & Renshaw, and UBS)."

"On Wall Street, I covered small to mid-cap biotech companies at Rodman & Renshaw (now HC Wainwright) and covered large-cap pharmaceutical companies at UBS including Pfizer, Merck, Wyeth, Schering Plough, and Bristol Myers Squibb. My work included financial modeling, potential M&A synergies, and initiation and launch of companies and new companies coming to US public markets."

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers eliminating the need for dialysis, a potential NDA filing, vision of growth for the company and much more.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

