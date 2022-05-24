Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today that on May 18, 2022, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

As expected, the notice Dolphin received indicated that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company remains in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022, the Company previously received a notice on April 19, 2022, from Nasdaq indicating that as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The current Notice provides that the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) on or before June 20. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

