DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

Oslo, 25 May 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2022 Annual General Meeting at 10:00 am in Oslo. All resolutions passed unanimously or received substantial majority shareholder approval. The minutes from the meeting are attached.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- DNO ASA Minutes of 2022 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5db6c7cd-df07-49d5-a036-403fa09613df)
