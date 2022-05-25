Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2022 | 12:53
DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

Oslo, 25 May 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2022 Annual General Meeting at 10:00 am in Oslo. All resolutions passed unanimously or received substantial majority shareholder approval. The minutes from the meeting are attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • DNO ASA Minutes of 2022 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5db6c7cd-df07-49d5-a036-403fa09613df)

