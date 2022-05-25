This enables Machinations to grow its team and deliver powerful new features to further support its fast-growing user base in delivering operating perfectly balanced games economies.

Machinations.io, the only platform to design and predict game economies systems for premium, free2play, and play2earn games, announced today the closing of a $3.3M Series A round, led by Hiro Capital. Machinations will invest the capital into hiring and developing powerful new features.

"The team at Machinations.io has forged a set of tools that will be foundational in the future of game design, both centralised games and Web3," said Spike Laurie, partner at Hiro Capital. "The ability for any development studio to use Machinations' platform to create in-game economies in a streamlined browser-based solution is revolutionary. We're excited to help the Machinations team take their vision to game creators across the globe."

Machinations.io was specifically built to tackle the difficulties of designing game economies. It enables game designers to express game systems and perform large-scale simulations to get millions of gameplay progression data with one click of a button.

"We're humbled to be backed by such reputed VCs and excited to be working together towards our vision: a future where all systems, architects and data speak the same language and predict collectively," said Mihai Gheza Co-founder CEO, at Machinations.

Founded in 2018, Machinations.io is the only browser-based platform used by 35.000+ professionals to design and predict game economies systems. With a fast-growing open community, rolling out integrations with popular telemetry providers markets, and 400+ academic institutions using Machinations to train new generations of game designers, the platform is set to become the standard for game economy modelling, forecasting and optimisation.

Hiro Capital is a London Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. https://hiro.capital/

