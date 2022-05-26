Hibernia REIT plc: Holdings(s) in Company

DJ Holdings(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT PLC (IE00BGHQ1986) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: UBS Investment Bank, UBS Group AG Zurich, Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: UBS AG London Branch 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24 May 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 26 May 2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% (9.A) & 5% (9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 1.91% 5.97% 7.88% 661'811'141 reached Position of previous notification 7.88% 0.00% 7.88% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BGHQ1986 12'667'315 1.91% SUBTOTAL A 12'667'315 1.91% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ may be acquired if the % of voting datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is exercised/ rights converted. Right to substitute shares Anytime 39'484'750 5.97% delivered as collateral SUBTOTAL B.1 39'484'750 5.97% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting Type of financial instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals Namexv it equals or is higher financial instruments if it or is higher than the than the notifiable equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS AG London Branch 5.91% 7.82% UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Europe SE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Zurich on 26.05.2022

