Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Mining Consultants Inc. ("IMC") to prepare a resource estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Cerro Verde copper zone on the San Javier project in Sonora, Mexico.

IMC is an independent and internationally recognized mining consulting firm, based in Tucson, Arizona, that specializes in mineral deposit modeling, resource and reserve estimation, mine planning and scheduling, and mine cost estimation. Over the past 39 years, IMC has consulted on over 500 projects globally and has extensive experience in modeling copper resources, including oxide copper resources, from companies ranging from junior explorers to Fortune 500 companies. IMC will deliver to Barksdale a resource estimate at San Javier within the next 30 days, which is expected to form the basis for future technical and economic studies that Company aims to push forward during 2022.

Barksdale has delivered approximately 30,000m worth of drilling data and other technical information that will be utilized in creating the resource estimate. This includes data from Barksdale's recently completed Phase I drilling program (5,000 meters), as well as the geologic, alteration, and mineral zone interpretations that have been assembled by the Company's geologic team at San Javier.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's outlook for 2022, the prospective nature of the Company's mineral projects as well as the timing estimates and ability for third party consultants to complete a resource estimate at the San Javier project. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental or third party approvals and permits, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geologic formations, structures and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, and other risks in the mining industry as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital. There are no assurances that the Company will be able to successfully advance its portfolio of mineral projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and San Javier as currently contemplated or at all. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125353