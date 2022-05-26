Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at LD Micro Invitational

Presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 2:00 PM PT

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday June 7th at 2:00 in Track 1 at the Four Season Westlake Village. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and will be available for individual meetings with investors attending the conference in person on June 7 and 8.

You may register to watch the presentation at https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, stated "We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October. Over the years, the team at Crexendo has become part of our fabric at LD. Every year, it is an honor and a privilege to have them, and our patrons are looking forward to getting updated by management."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

