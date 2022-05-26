Tachyum today announced that the company was named Startup of the Year and its CEO, Dr. Radoslav Danilak, won for Founder of the Year for the Slovakia Region in the Central European Startup Awards (CESAwards).

Tachyum was named the winner among Slovakian companies that inspire the next generation of founders while positively impacting the economy and the world in general. Its product, Prodigy, the world's first universal processor, is already a success on the market, disrupting its industry with an innovative approach.

Danilak received honors for being the country's startup founder or co-founder who has shown strong leadership skills and achieved exceptional business results while being an inspiration to their team and a role model for the next generation of founders.

"Though I am pleased to be recognized as Founder of the Year in the Slovakia region of the Central European Startup Awards, I am more excited about Tachyum earning recognition as the top company in the country," said Danilak. "Everyone at Tachyum has worked diligently to deliver the world's first universal processor to market in order to best address the growing needs of AI, HPC and hyperscale data centers. A big thank you to all our supporters. I'm doubly grateful for our two wins."

Launching in 2014, the Central European Startup Awards has since grown to span 18 countries (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro) to become the region's biggest no-pitch, no-conference startups festival with the aim to inspire, stimulate and recognize entrepreneurship throughout Central Europe while connecting a community of startup enthusiasts to an entire ecosystem of collaborators and supporters at all levels.

Voting for Tachyum and Danilak for the Central European regional awards is available at this link and entering Tachyum into the "Filter by nomination name" box. Public voting is open now through June 15. Announcement of Regional Winners will be announced in June/July. The top startups will advance to the Global Startup Awards, which honors the best ideas and best minds in 10 regions across 105 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa to celebrate entrepreneurial spirit and startup ecosystems.

The organization of the national selection of the regional CESAwards competition takes place under the auspices of StartuPeak, a Slovak startup community that enables startups to create meaningful relationships, and helps them grow and develop.

Additional information about the Central European Startup Awards is available at https://centraleuropeanstartupawards.com/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

