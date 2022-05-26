Expert-led sessions explore the latest developments in battery markets, design, chemistry, management, charging, and manufacturing

The global advanced battery industry, a market forecasted to value more than $168 billion by 2023, is undergoing immense and rapid growth as nearly every sector electrifies and the world continues to see unprecedented demand for electric vehicles (EVs). The Battery Show Europe, a must-attend trade show connecting the global advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community, is gearing up for a well-attended conference and exhibition slated from 28-30 June at the Messe Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Battery Show Europe runs alongside The Electric Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, bringing together the battery and EV tech communities to facilitate trends and new technology discovery, networking, education, and deal-making. Press are invited to attend the event for free register here.

"A differentiator of The Battery Show Europe and E/HV Tech Expo Europe that we're immensely proud of is that we deliver an event that focuses on real-world commercial solutions as opposed to research-based technologies, thus arming attendees with concrete takeaways," said Rob Shelton, Event Director, The Battery Show Europe at Informa Markets

Shelton continued, "While we are firmly rooted in the European market, we draw exhibitors and attendees from around the world, all looking for new solutions to current challenges, inspiration, and new partners to do business with. The response for this year's event, in particular, underscores the industry's pent-up demand for face-to-face connection and peer-to-peer learning, especially given this market's incredible growth it's gearing up to be an incredible event."

Returning in person for three days, the highly anticipated conference and exhibition is designed to progress the advanced battery industry, one of the world's fastest-growing sectors. Conference attendees have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned experts as they deliver insights into key business and technical challenges the industry navigates with daily, such as next-generation battery and powertrain development that can reduce manufacturing costs and OEM technology strategies for battery design.

Conference attendees benefit from daily morning keynotes, interactive panel discussions, and standalone presentations grouped by topic area, including Battery Market Forecasts, Design Integration, Recycling, Thermal Management, Battery Management Intelligence, Energy Storage Solutions, Battery Materials, Battery Chemistry Evolution, Silicon Anodes, Solid-State Batteries, Charging, Battery and Electrode Manufacturing, European Battery Supply Chains, and Looking Beyond Lithium-Ion

Select battery-focused conference sessions include:

Tuesday 28 June

Plenary Keynote: Series Production of Cell Factories in Europe

Presented by Sebastian Wolf, Head of Operations Battery Cell, Volkswagen

Plenary Keynote: The Road to a Solid-State-Powered Future: Automotive Qualification and the "A-Sample" Cell

Presented by Jon Jacobs, CMO, Solid Power

Battery Design for Commercial Vehicles New Opportunities for the Cell and BMS Industry

Presented by Thomas Soczka-Guth, Senior Manager HV Battery: Lithium-Ion Cells and BMS, Daimler

The Rechargeable Battery Market Worldwide 2021-2030 Examining the Impact on the Metals

Presented by Christophe Pillot, Director and Partner, Avicenne

Wednesday 29 June

Plenary Leaders Panel: Battery Raw Materials Examining the Demand for and Long-Term Availability Pricing of Battery Raw Materials: Cobalt, Lithium, Nickel, Manganese, Graphite

Presented by Vesa Koivisto, Senior VP, Finnish Minerals Group; Filip Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer, Leading Edge Materials; and Emad Zand, President Battery Systems, Northvolt

Charting the Development of Silicon Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Rise in Investment and Manufacture

MyeongJin Choi, Global Product Manager, Umicore

Driving Investment in Building a Strong Pan-European Battery Chain

Presented by Bo Normark, Industrial Strategy Executive, EIT InnoEnergy

Thursday 30 June

Plenary Leaders Panel: Driving Sustainable European Battery Manufacture for 2040 and beyond

Presented by Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanche; Tom Einar Jensen, CEO, Freyr; Vaneet Kumar, Vice President, European R&D Centre, SVOLT Energy Technology; Francisco Carranza Sierra, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Automotive Cells Company; and Stefan Bergold, General Manager, Farasis Energy Europe

Outlining the Latest Developments in Solid State Battery Research for EV Applications

Presented by Dr. Xiaoxi He, Principal Technology Analyst, IDTechEx

The Digital Launch Process of the International Volkswagen Cell Production

Presented by Dr. Andreas Franke, Head of Launch Management Cell Production, Volkswagen; and Timur Ripke, Co-Founder CEO, COMAN Software and OEM Customer

The full conference agenda is accessible here register for the upcoming event at www.thebatteryshow.eu and secure a pass for the advanced battery and electric and hybrid vehicle technology industry's must-attend event.

