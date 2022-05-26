DGAP-News: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce record sales for the first quarter of 2022. The growth was driven by sales of products and solutions. Key Financial Highlights: Revenue for Q1 2022 was $4,807,829, an increase of 64% over the previous quarter and a sixteen-fold increase over the year-on-year quarter of 2021. The revenue was driven predominantly by organic growth across Canada, the USA, Latin America, and some parts of Europe. The drone services and training segment are lowest in the first quarter due to seasonality.

Gross profit for Q1 2022 was $1,092,840 an increase of $930,748 over the same period in 2021. The increase in gross profit is due to scaling in product and service activities.

Volatus recorded a comprehensive loss of $1,774,397 compared to a comprehensive loss of $1,328,628 in the previous quarter. This was due to increased investment in human resources and expansion activities. Operational Highlights: The Company achieved significant milestones in the first quarter of 2022, namely: Volatus scaled its activities in the United States and the United Kingdom, hiring key people in the public safety and defense sectors. As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the demand for defense related drones has significantly increased globally. The Company accelerated its plans to expand in Europe and nearby regions and is promoting its capabilities to provide ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) and humanitarian cargo drone solutions. The Company is actively supporting non-government organizations (NGOs) including Mriya Aid and Second Front Ukraine in their efforts to support Ukraine.

Volatus has entered numerous strategic partnerships with North American and European UAS manufacturers having unique capabilities in different sectors - providing a portfolio of technologies for it to commercialize and present as integrated solutions to its clients in the commercial, public safety and defense sectors. These technologies have been "Vetted by Volatus" - a program whereby a team of subject matter experts from Volatus perform due diligence on the technology and certify that it is ready for commercialization.

The Company made a strategic move with the acquisition of MVT Geo Solutions Inc. on February 28, 2022. This acquisition enhanced Volatus' service and data processing capabilities in the province of Quebec and Eastern Canada. Volatus will integrate the operations of MVT to provide data insights and scale its LiDAR expertise across Canada.

As part of creating a drone community, Volatus introduced Drone Network News available here. This communication channel was developed to inform various stakeholders in the industry, enable sharing of knowledge and informed decision making and increase the awareness and market exposure of Volatus as an industry expert. This channel highlights all the key developments in the drone industry across the globe through articles, discussions, and podcasts with key industry leaders. "Drones are the future and Volatus is the future of drones," said Glen Lynch, President and CEO of Volatus. "During the quarter we have made considerable investments in equipment, inventory, sales personnel, and marketing in preparation for continued strong expansion during the remainder of 2022. We are committed to building the global drone company and running it sustainably." The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and associated management discussion and analysis, are made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com Webinar In conjunction with this release, Volatus investor relations Kate McKenna will host a webinar on Tuesday, May 31st at 11:00 AM EST at which time Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, and Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer, will review the quarterly results and major milestones. Investors are invited to join the webinar here Or One tap mobile: US: +13126266799"82780365304# or +13462487799"82780365304# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 720 707 2699 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 Webinar ID: 827 8036 5304 International numbers available here. Audio Replay Options An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website here About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding (i) the business plans and expectations of the Corporation; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects the Corporation's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in this news release and the Circular, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Circular under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Source: Volatus Aerospace Corp. TSXV: VOL Contact Details Volatus Aerospace Corp. Rob Walker +1 514-447-7986 rob.walker@volatusaerospace.com Company Website https://volatusaerospace.com

