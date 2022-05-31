Anzeige
WKN: A3CTEX ISIN: SE0016128151 Ticker-Symbol: 0TX 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,314 Euro
+0,007
+2,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2022 | 10:05
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in VEF AB (publ) (267/22)

At the request of VEF AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June 1, 2022, the shares will be
listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on May 31, 2022.

Short name:   VEF     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016128151
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228862   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
