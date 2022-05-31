RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) (OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, reports its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"). For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q1 2022, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Key business and financial highlights of Q1 2022 include:

USD $4.6 million loan and royalty investment in Outagamie Clean Energy Partners ("OCEP"), a renewable natural gas developer and operator, to finance the construction of a biogas to RNG upgrading project located in Wisconsin.

Commencement of trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol, RROYF.

Revenue and income, including the share of income from the Company's investment in OCEP, of $655,557, an increase of 50% over the similar period in the prior year.

Gross profit, including changes in fair value of financial assets and share of income in OCEP, of $536,661, an increase of 62% over the similar period in the prior year.

Net loss of $549,728, due mainly to finance expenses related to the issuance of green bonds in December 2021 and expenses associated with the Company's qualification for trading on the OTCQX Best Market, and the timing on the deployment of green bond funds.

Subsequent to the end of Q1 2022:

Provided a five-year USD $5.6 million senior secured working capital loan to Nomad Transportable Power Systems Inc. ("Nomad"). Nomad is a first mover in the utility, commercial and industrial-scale mobile energy storage sector and sells mobile energy storage systems and provide energy storage as a service.

Provided a $1.6 Million secured loan to ReVolve Renewable Power Corp to support the acquisition of a portfolio of six operational roof top solar generation projects in Mexico.

Launched a best efforts marketed public offering of units (common share and warrant) of up to 12.2 million units for up to $10 Million ("Offering"), led by Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 15.

"We continue to accelerate our revenue growth as we execute on our growth strategy and increase our portfolio of investments. Q1 2022 saw our first renewable natural gas investment with OCEP and shortly thereafter, we further added more investments in energy storage with Nomad and solar with ReVolve" said Bernard Tan, CEO. "Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions in the markets, our existing portfolio performed as expected, and continued to deliver strong, resilient, and predictable cash flows to our investors. Our robust portfolio of potential financing opportunities continues to grow, and we are in advanced discussions on several opportunities with existing and new clients."

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and renewable natural gas projects in North America and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

