Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) ("Minnova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,00 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the closing date, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.

The Company may pay certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the development of a biomass gasification demonstration unit and other work programs related to: a) Minnova Renewable Energy development plans and b) the Company's PL Mine including; permitting, resource expansion and exploration drill program planning, as well as for general working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is an emerging Canadian gold producer with a focus on incorporating clean energy into the restart plan for the PL Gold Mine. In addition to expanding gold resources on its PL and Nokomis gold deposits the Company established a wholly owned subsidiary, Minnova Renewable Energy, which is targeting green hydrogen production. The Company has completed a Positive Feasibility Study in support of restarting the PL Mine at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5-year mine life. The resource remains open to expansion and future surface exploration work programs will target resource expansion. The PL Gold Mine has a short pre-production timeline forecast at 15 months, benefits from a valid underground mining permit (Environment Act 1207E), an existing 1000 tpd processing plant, over 7,000 meters of developed underground ramp to -135 metres depth, is fully road accessible and close to existing mining infrastructure in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba. Minnova announced an exclusive agreement to acquire up to 100% of the outstanding share capital of DUMA Engineering (2018) Inc. ("DUMA") on December 13, 2022. The acquisition price will consist of; a) an initial payment of C$100,000 for a 50% interest and b) a final payment to be determined following the completion of satisfactory due diligence and the filing of certain patents related to their innovative gasification technology. The closing of the acquisition of DUMA is subject to several conditions including the satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all regulatory approvals and is expected to be concluded by the end of Q2/2022.

