- (PLX AI) - Saipem signs agreement with KCA Deutag for sale of Drilling Onshore business.
- • Saipem total consideration $550 million in cash plus 10% equity stake in KCAD
- • Saipem operates its Drilling Onshore business globally outside Italy, with a focus in the Middle East and Americas, in 13 countries with around 4,000 people and with a portfolio of 83 proprietary land rigs
- • Saipem's Drilling Onshore business posted full year 2021 revenues of 347 million euro and adjusted EBITDA of 82 million euro
