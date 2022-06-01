Anzeige
01.06.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes VEF to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 1, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in VEF
AB's shares (short name VEFAB) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market. The company belongs to the Financial Services sector and is the 40th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

VEF invests in growth stage private fintech companies across the emerging
world. VEF takes minority stakes and are active investors with board
representation in their portfolio holdings, aiming to back the best
entrepreneurs on their active markets. VEF focuses on large emerging markets
and invests across the complete spectra of financial services including
payments, credit lending, mobile solutions, and wealth management. VEF was
listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2015. 

"VEF has the bold ambition of being the leading investor in the future of
finance across the emerging world." said David Nangle, CEO of VEF. "Today's
listing on Nasdaq main market marks a key chapter in that story, improving the
investment case for our current loyal shareholders, while opening the VEF share
to a broader investor base." 

"VEF has been listed with us since they came to the First North Growth Market
in 2021 and we are happy to now call them a Main Market company," said Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They play an important role in
our financial ecosystem by investing in early-stage companies around the globe.
We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact
Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
