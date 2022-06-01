Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes VEF to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 1, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in VEF AB's shares (short name VEFAB) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financial Services sector and is the 40th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. VEF invests in growth stage private fintech companies across the emerging world. VEF takes minority stakes and are active investors with board representation in their portfolio holdings, aiming to back the best entrepreneurs on their active markets. VEF focuses on large emerging markets and invests across the complete spectra of financial services including payments, credit lending, mobile solutions, and wealth management. VEF was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2015. "VEF has the bold ambition of being the leading investor in the future of finance across the emerging world." said David Nangle, CEO of VEF. "Today's listing on Nasdaq main market marks a key chapter in that story, improving the investment case for our current loyal shareholders, while opening the VEF share to a broader investor base." "VEF has been listed with us since they came to the First North Growth Market in 2021 and we are happy to now call them a Main Market company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They play an important role in our financial ecosystem by investing in early-stage companies around the globe. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Conny Huldin +358 50 329 4713 conny.huldin@nasdaq.com