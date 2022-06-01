Washington, D.C--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Communikids, the Washington DC and Virginia-based childhood development center announces its unique preschool service that revolves around bilingualism. Its ten-month program pays equally as much attention to the development of each child's character and social outlook as it does to the academic side of the course.

After being founded in 2005, Communikids has developed a unique educational system with bilingualism as its keystone. Its classes and camps are taught via its one-of-a-kind 'Early Childhood Second Language' approach to education. This is underpinned by the idea that, for children to have a well-rounded academic journey, they need to be able to speak more than one language.

As Communikids Co-Founder and CEO, Raul Echevarria underlines: "Our preschool is designed to develop three core virtues in each of our students: the disposition to relate to people from different backgrounds; good knowledge of themselves and the world around them; thirdly, the acquisition of skills that they can utilize to improve themselves and their environment. At Communikids, we believe that bilingualism is essential to cultivating these qualities."

Learning a language via the Communikids method entails complete absorption in countries' culture and traditions that speak the target language. This fosters an ability and a willingness to connect with people with different backgrounds from their own.

Aside from the social impact, having a second string to your linguistic bow can also have a variety of cognitive benefits. For instance, multilingualism or bilingualism can help children enhance their problem-solving, multi-tasking, and creativity. Furthermore, becoming multilingual from an early age can improve children's working memories and increase children's capacity for flexible thinking, self-control, and attention.

At the heart of Communikids' preschool program are four pillars. Firstly, it pivots around total language immersion. For example, when in Spanish classes, children are exposed solely to Spanish; this cultivates a rich, immersive experience and gives them the time they need to develop language skills. Secondly, the Communikids preschool is play-based; all of the instruction is conveyed through fun and playful activities, such as role-playing and scenario-building.

Thirdly, the teaching staff endeavors to foster a warm and nurturing environment for all students. The relationships built between staff, students, and families are crucial to the overall learning experience at Communikids; mainly when placed in an unfamiliar situation where the child only hears a foreign language, creating a comfortable and caring atmosphere is essential. Fourthly, the curriculum is thematic with a focus that transcends borders. Each year begins with language surrounding oneself before broadening out to one's family, school, community, country, the world, and finally, the universe. Then the process refreshes as a new course begins, and this 'looping technique' enables the children to consolidate everything they learn each year. Additionally, this allows children that enter midstream to be quickly brought up to speed.

Communikids is in the 8% of preschools that have been awarded the prestigious National Association for the Education of Young Children Accreditation. It is also partnering with Washington's District of Columbia to provide three and 4-year-old residents with preschool services for free.

As Raul Echevarria concludes, "Our teaching philosophy is built on the foundations of tolerance, solidarity, and responsibility - we aim to impart those same values to our students throughout our preschool courses. Emphasizing the importance of learning a second language facilitates this - not only does it enhance the child's ability to thrive in a multicultural society, but it also improves their overall cognitive and learning capacity, priming them for whichever exciting paths their academic journeys lead them down."

