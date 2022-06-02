Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim's rating has been upgraded by Moody's to Baa1 outlook stable on 1 June 2022. This follows Standard & Poor's increase in Holcim's rating to BBB+ outlook stable on 25 March 2022.
In its announcement, Moody's stated that its rating action "reflects Holcim's solid operating performance in 2021 that continued in the first quarter 2022." In its Q1 2022 Trading Update, Holcim upgraded its net sales growth guidance to at least 8% on a like-for-like basis and at least 10% in Swiss francs.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1366769 02.06.2022