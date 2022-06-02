Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2022 | 12:32
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended April 30, 2022.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (https://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on June 13, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011, at least five minutes before the 4:30 PM Eastern start. Please ask for the Zedge earnings conference call with Participant Access Code: 971862

The call will also be webcast through the Zedge investor relations website: https://investor.zedge.net and will be available through Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Following the call and continuing through Monday, June 27, 2022, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 45764

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art which includes Zedge Premium, a marketplace targeting the "Creator Economy" that enables artists, celebrities and emerging creators to market NFTs and digital content to Zedge's users; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photo Game;" and Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, in-app purchases and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Contact:
Brian Siegel
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703607/Zedge-to-Report-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2022-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
