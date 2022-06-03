Anzeige
Freitag, 03.06.2022
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
03.06.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Athanase Innovation AB (277/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Athanase Innovation AB's annual general meeting,
held on May 11, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:16. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
June 10, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ATIN        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:16
Current ISIN:                SE0015810007    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 9, 2022    
New ISIN code:                SE0018014060    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   June 10, 2022   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
