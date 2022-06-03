Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Athanase Innovation AB (277/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Athanase Innovation AB's annual general meeting, held on May 11, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:16. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 10, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: ATIN Terms: Reverse split: 1:16 Current ISIN: SE0015810007 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 9, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018014060 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 10, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.