Global Pole Trusion Group Corp.: Global Poletrusion Group Corp. Announces Partnership For Project In Tanzania

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC PINK:GPGC) has received written confirmation from Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) of its intention to engage in a partnership for the manufacture of composite poles and distribution structures. It further confirms that this will be part of the initiative of the Tanzanian government to enhance the availability of electric materials for electrification and grid expansion projects.

TANESCO (https://tanesco.co.tz/) is a parastatal organization established in 1931 for the purpose of generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electricity to Tanzania Mainland. It sells bulk power to the Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (ZECO).

The GPGC team has been requested to attend a meeting in Tanzania, to cover details of the commercial terms and the technical parameters.

This follows the announcement on April 28, 2022, that the Ministry of Energy of Tanzania has authorized the formation of a partnership between GPGC and TANESCO.

Ramiro Guerrero, President and CEO of GPGC adds "This is a great advancement towards our goal to produce distribution poles and transmission towers in Tanzania. This will provide us with the opportunity to set up a manufacturing plant for our products derived from composite materials using pultrusion technology.'

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

