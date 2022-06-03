The "Ireland: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview current regulatory regime in place in Ireland for CBD, hemp, and cannabis, covering all areas from processing, cultivation, and extracts, to finished products, import/export and Ireland's medical and recreational cannabis regimes.

Cannabis, THC and CBN (cannabinol) are controlled substances in Ireland, but CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) are not. Hemp can be grown under license as long as the THC content of the variety does not exceed 0.2%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2. Outlook

3. Hemp plant

4. Extracts as a finished product

5. Finished products containing CBD and extracts

6. Import and export requirements

7. Medical cannabis

8. Recreational cannabis

9. Relevant laws

10. Relevant bodies

