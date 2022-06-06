Anzeige
DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on initiation of bondholders' consent solicitation process

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on initiation of bondholders' consent solicitation process 06-Jun-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies on initiation of 
             bondholders' consent solicitation process ("Consent Solicitation"). 
             PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS (the "Guarantor") 
             with respect to the U.S.USD500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 issued by MMK 
             INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL DAC (the "Issuer") 
             (the "Notes") 
             (ISIN: XS1843434959 (Regulation S) / US553142AA88 (Rule 144A); Common Code: 111730628 
             (Regulation S) / 111730628 (Rule 144A Common code)) 
             issued by the Issuer and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Public Joint Stock 
             Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works 
             Due to blocking restrictions introduced by the EU and UK, breakdown in transaction 
             functionality between the EU and Russian clearing systems and currency controls introduced by 
MMK notifies on     the Russian authorities, payments of interest made by the Guarantor for the benefit of the 
initiation of      Noteholders may get blocked, frozen or delayed for an uncertain period of time by the 
bondholders' consent   clearing systems or other entities processing those payments. 
solicitation process 
             The Guarantor assures that: 
 
             a. it has sufficient financial resources and is making every effort to effect 
06 JUNE 2022         payment of interest due to the Noteholders as soon as processing of payments could be 
               assured; 
Magnitogorsk, Russia   b. for the purposes of receiving the licenses from the relevant US, UK and Irish 
               authorities which are required to ensure the due exercise of rights and obligations in 
               relation to the Notes compliant with all applicable sanctions, it is now preparing 
               documents for filings with the relevant authorities. 
 
             Considering the foregoing, the Issuer and the Guarantor are initiating a Consent Solicitation 
             and invite Noteholders to agree to certain amendments and/or waivers to the terms of the 
             Notes for the purposes of ensuring the due and punctual performance in relation to the Notes 
             and in order to protect the rights and interests of the Noteholders. 
             The Guarantor encourages the Noteholders to liaise with its Investor Relations department and 
             /or Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners Advocates Bureau ("RGD") directly to obtain a 
             copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and to discuss other related matters. 
             All documentation relating to the Consent Solicitation, together with any updates, will be 
             available upon request to RGD at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal. In your communique, 
             please also confirm the aggregate notional amount of the Notes that you hold and the location 
             of the depository. 
             Noteholders may contact RGD via email at MMKconsentsolicitation2022@rgd.legal if they require 
             assistance. 
             Should the Noteholders have any additional questions, please contact with the Guarantor's 
             Investor Relations department via email at: ir@mmk.ru. 
Investor Relations 
Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (3519) 25-75-01 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
Communications 
Department 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 166355 
EQS News ID:  1369015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1369015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
