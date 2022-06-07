The regional administration of Navarra said it is now developing the first 9-km portion of the 199-km solar plant that is planned to be deployed on Spain's largest artificial irrigation canal network.From pv magazine Spain The environment minister of the Navarra regional government, Itziar Gómez, announced last week in Brussels that the 160 MW project proposed by Spain's National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (Anpier) to generate sustainable electricity by covering with solar panels the Navarra Canal, one of the country's largest artificial irrigation canals, was now moving forward. ...

