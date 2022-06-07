Homes and small businesses in England and Wales will be able to claim a discount off installation costs from a fund that will allocate $188 million annually as part of the subsidy program.The UK government has launched a three-year, GBP 450 million ($564 million) incentive program offering discounts of up to GBP 6,000 from the installation cost of replacing fossil fuel boilers with heat pumps. Households and small businesses in England and Wales can secure GBP 5,000 off the cost of replacing an oil or gas boiler with an air source heat pump or GBP 6,000 for a ground source device. The GBP 5,000 ...

