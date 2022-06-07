A Brighter Day Awards First Teen Scholarships of the Year and Welcomes New Program Director

Teen Mental Health Charity Awards $1,000 Scholarships to Deserving Teens; New Program Director, Shaina Steinberg, Has Big Dreams for the Charity's Future

SAN RAMON/BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / A Brighter Day closes out Mental Health Awareness Month in the way they know best - giving back. With a new Program Director on board, scholarships being awarded, and a roster of upcoming mental health programs, this charity is getting ready to go national.

A Brighter Day's College Scholarship Program

A Brighter Day, a charity dedicated to teen mental health and teen suicide prevention, is excited to officially announce the winners of its scholarship program for high-school seniors. The essay prompt was simple: Write a short essay on how stress or depression has affected the student's life. The submissions, however, were anything but simple. They were complex, insightful, and beyond moving. It's clear that teenagers in this country are struggling with their mental health, and they're ready to take action.

A winning sophomore at the University of Colorado - Boulder, Lexie Manzo, reflects on the process she went through in writing her essay. "For all I cared, I didn't need to win the scholarship. The ability to put my battle on paper without anyone interrupting was more than enough," said Manzo. "That is exactly where I think the issue is. Many teens are afraid to speak about their mental health, as it's often looked at as weak. It then builds up, and kids are faced with something even bigger and harder to tackle."

Manzo makes an important point about the mental health stigma being very common in society today. Social stigma and discrimination can make mental health problems worse and stop a person from getting the help they need. Stigma also stops the hard conversations from happening, leading many teens into a place where they feel helpless without resources. Studies show this usually arises from a lack of awareness, education, perception, and the nature and complications of mental illness.

A Brighter Day's College Scholarship Program provided more than just financial aid and resources; The charity gave Manzo a platform to let her voice be heard. "I believe that expressing your struggles can be powerful. There's power in recognizing your emotions and learning how to manage them. There's power in reaching out for help. There's power in helping friends and family who may be dealing with similar things."

Roshni Aradhya, a molecular biology major from UC San Diego, had a similar experience of reflection in writing her submission essay. "The essay I had to write to earn this scholarship also made me confront and reflect on some of my own mental health struggles. I realized how far I'd come from the burned-out high school student I used to be, hardly ever taking a break to do things just for me."

Although the financial aid is a huge relief in her educational journey, the soul-searching required for her essay allowed her to see the progress she's made with her mental health. Aradhya continues, "I'd since healed and learned how to balance my life, and writing about my experiences was a really cool way for me to acknowledge that growth."

New Program Director: Shaina Steinberg

The charity's newest member and Program Director, Shaina Steinberg, is ready to make an impact and stir things up this year. New programs are on the horizon: a mental health webinar, therapy scholarships, community fundraisers, and a podcast series featuring mental health professionals. Steinberg's goals for the charity include reaching the national level and becoming a hub for the community to undoubtedly count on as a safe space. She comments on her experience seeing loved-ones struggle with illness and recovery, and how she "quickly learned that there were not enough mental health professionals available to support young people experiencing crises."

"I am passionate about making a difference in young people's lives. Having persevered through several surgeries, autoimmune diseases, divorcing parents, and my grandfather's death, I have cultivated a perspective on life that embraces healing and empowerment."

Steinberg holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Sonoma State University (Magna Cum Laude) and is currently pursuing her Master's in Psychology at Pepperdine University. Although impressive, her qualifications are not just educational. She also has an extensive background in working with teenagers as a volleyball coach and is trained in a variety of leadership and diversity programs. "With the knowledge from my undergraduate and graduate education, the positions I have held in leading and supporting others, and the self-awareness I have gained through my own personal discovery work over the years, I am excited to further my career as Project Director at A Brighter Day!"

About A Brighter Day

A Brighter Day Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015. It is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and works to bring awareness to teen mental health, provide educational resources to parents and teens, and ultimately stop teen suicide. A Brighter Day was founded by Elliot Kallen, President at Prosperity Financial Group , and his wife Tammy, in memory of their son, Jake Kallen.

For collaboration opportunities, please email Shaina Steinberg at Shaina@abrighterday.info.

Contact:

Name: Elliot Kallen

Phone: 510-206-1103

Email: Elliot@abrighterday.info

Website: https://abrighterday.info/

SOURCE: A Brighter Day

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703567/A-Brighter-Day-Awards-First-Teen-Scholarships-of-the-Year-and-Welcomes-New-Program-Director