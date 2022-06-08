The Chinese company's new manufacturing facility is equipped with fully automatic production lines and produces all major components for its solar tracker products.From pv magazine India China-based solar tracking and mounting solutions provider Arctech has announced that its first manufacturing joint venture in India, Jash Energy, has entered into trial operation. The 3 GW solar tracker factory is located over 16 acres in Mundra, Gujarat. The factory is equipped with fully automatic production lines to produce all major components for the company's solar tracker products, including posts, torque ...

