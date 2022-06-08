German homeowners are requested to pay a fixed monthly price of €159 ($170.6) without the need for a high initial investment. The offer is valid nationwideFrom pv magazine Germany Germany's heating solutions provider Thermondo and South Korean company LG Electronics began jointly offering heat pump leasing to their German clients since in June. Homeowners are asked to pay a fixed monthly price of €159 ($170.6) without the need for high initial investment. The offer is valid nationwide and includes the "Thermondo easy" leasing model, which is an all-round service that includes two-year maintenance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...