Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2022 | 15:53
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Humlegården Fastigheter AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (248/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Humlegården
Fastigheter AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2022-06-09. Last day of
trading is set to 2022-09-09. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO
Sustainable Commercial Paper. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073602
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.