Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced the publication of key preclinical data supporting the potential of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The article, entitled "Inhaled Seralutinib Exhibits Potent Efficacy in Models of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension," is currently available online and will be included in a future printed edition of the European Respiratory Journal, the flagship scientific journal of the European Respiratory Society.

"We are excited to share some of the preclinical foundations for the seralutinib program in such a high impact scientific journal," said Faheem Hasnain, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gossamer Bio. "The studies included in the publication are part of the reason why we, along with the broader PAH community, are eagerly anticipating the topline results of the Phase 2 TORREY Study in the fourth quarter of this year."

The article can be accessed via a link from the Posters and Publications section of the Gossamer website (https://www.gossamerbio.com/pipeline/posters-and-publications/) or directly via the European Respiratory Journal website (https://erj.ersjournals.com/).

Article Information

Journal: European Respiratory Journal

Title: Inhaled Seralutinib Exhibits Potent Efficacy in Models of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Inhaled Seralutinib Exhibits Potent Efficacy in Models of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension DOI: 10.1183/13993003.02356-2021

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

