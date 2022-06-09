Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies.

Euronext's rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programmes and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders.

As a Euronext Tech Leader, Sopra Steria will benefit from the suite of services developed by Euronext and its partners to support participants along their listing journey.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to making the most of digital technology to build a positive future for its clients. With 47,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021.

Sopra Steria Group (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website https://www.soprasteria.com/

