Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Berlin
09.06.22
08:15 Uhr
4,235 Euro
-0,055
-1,28 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.06.2022 | 19:04
152 Leser
2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP 09-Jun-2022 / 18:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

Strasbourg (France), June 9, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient compute servers, announces it has been awarded with a new contract through 2CRSi Middle East.

A new partner in Ethiopia, specialized in computing deployment, chose 2CRSi products and solutions to deploy their edge datacenter project.

The solution combines the value of all 2CRSi products together: OCP (Open Compute Project) server architecture to decrease energy consumption and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and a "Tranquil IT T" products to handle harsh edge environment.

Furthermore, part of the infrastructure will take advantage of 2CRSi custom-built capabilities, proving the need for energy-efficient, hybrid custom-made integration.

Through this opportunity and partnership, 2CRSi expands its global reach, aiming at promising markets with increased needs in high-performance digital infrastructure.

First phase of delivery is set for end of July 2022 and upon successful completion, further expansion shall continue over 2022 and 2023.

"This deal reflects perfectly the strategy set with Dubai's team over the last 2 years: Build strong relationships with specialized partners, present products tackling real local challenges and expand our reach towards new markets. The African market has a huge potential, and this deal is set to be replicated really soon" says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1372491 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1372491 09-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2022 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
