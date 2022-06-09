DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

Press release

2CRSi solutions and message expands onto new markets: 2CRSi Middle East convert Ethiopian market to OCP

Strasbourg (France), June 9, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient compute servers, announces it has been awarded with a new contract through 2CRSi Middle East.

A new partner in Ethiopia, specialized in computing deployment, chose 2CRSi products and solutions to deploy their edge datacenter project.

The solution combines the value of all 2CRSi products together: OCP (Open Compute Project) server architecture to decrease energy consumption and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and a "Tranquil IT T" products to handle harsh edge environment.

Furthermore, part of the infrastructure will take advantage of 2CRSi custom-built capabilities, proving the need for energy-efficient, hybrid custom-made integration.

Through this opportunity and partnership, 2CRSi expands its global reach, aiming at promising markets with increased needs in high-performance digital infrastructure.

First phase of delivery is set for end of July 2022 and upon successful completion, further expansion shall continue over 2022 and 2023.

"This deal reflects perfectly the strategy set with Dubai's team over the last 2 years: Build strong relationships with specialized partners, present products tackling real local challenges and expand our reach towards new markets. The African market has a huge potential, and this deal is set to be replicated really soon" says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Joseph Gonnachon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

