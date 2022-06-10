DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 EUR1.086 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.926 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070 GBP0.917 GBP0.920526 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.075358

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,174,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1303 1.074 XDUB 08:12:51 00059333078TRLO0 794 1.070 XDUB 08:31:50 00059333755TRLO0 162 1.070 XDUB 08:31:50 00059333756TRLO0 5013 1.070 XDUB 08:31:50 00059333757TRLO0 521 1.072 XDUB 10:49:41 00059337762TRLO0 5697 1.072 XDUB 10:51:37 00059337800TRLO0 1224 1.080 XDUB 12:33:32 00059340903TRLO0 274 1.080 XDUB 12:33:32 00059340904TRLO0 200 1.080 XDUB 12:33:32 00059340905TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 12:33:32 00059340906TRLO0 35 1.080 XDUB 12:33:32 00059340907TRLO0 3114 1.072 XDUB 14:10:05 00059345374TRLO0 1100 1.072 XDUB 14:10:05 00059345375TRLO0 1100 1.072 XDUB 14:10:05 00059345376TRLO0 712 1.072 XDUB 14:10:05 00059345377TRLO0 2000 1.074 XDUB 14:10:05 00059345378TRLO0 3320 1.074 XDUB 14:10:05 00059345379TRLO0 4588 1.086 XDUB 15:35:32 00059350273TRLO0 1843 1.084 XDUB 15:50:32 00059351824TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2500 92.00 XLON 10:42:17 00059337554TRLO0 2010 91.80 XLON 10:51:37 00059337799TRLO0 261 91.80 XLON 10:51:37 00059337801TRLO0 400 91.80 XLON 10:51:37 00059337802TRLO0 2913 92.20 XLON 12:15:20 00059339960TRLO0 2218 91.70 XLON 14:06:05 00059345141TRLO0 846 91.70 XLON 14:06:05 00059345140TRLO0 1681 92.60 XLON 15:31:55 00059350089TRLO0 2171 92.30 XLON 15:49:02 00059351630TRLO0

