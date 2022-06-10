Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
10.06.22
08:03 Uhr
1,068 Euro
+0,002
+0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0661,09212:46
Dow Jones News
10.06.2022 | 08:31
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.086 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.926 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.070     GBP0.917 
 
                                    GBP0.920526 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.075358

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,174,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1303       1.074         XDUB      08:12:51      00059333078TRLO0 
794       1.070         XDUB      08:31:50      00059333755TRLO0 
162       1.070         XDUB      08:31:50      00059333756TRLO0 
5013       1.070         XDUB      08:31:50      00059333757TRLO0 
521       1.072         XDUB      10:49:41      00059337762TRLO0 
5697       1.072         XDUB      10:51:37      00059337800TRLO0 
1224       1.080         XDUB      12:33:32      00059340903TRLO0 
274       1.080         XDUB      12:33:32      00059340904TRLO0 
200       1.080         XDUB      12:33:32      00059340905TRLO0 
2000       1.080         XDUB      12:33:32      00059340906TRLO0 
35        1.080         XDUB      12:33:32      00059340907TRLO0 
3114       1.072         XDUB      14:10:05      00059345374TRLO0 
1100       1.072         XDUB      14:10:05      00059345375TRLO0 
1100       1.072         XDUB      14:10:05      00059345376TRLO0 
712       1.072         XDUB      14:10:05      00059345377TRLO0 
2000       1.074         XDUB      14:10:05      00059345378TRLO0 
3320       1.074         XDUB      14:10:05      00059345379TRLO0 
4588       1.086         XDUB      15:35:32      00059350273TRLO0 
1843       1.084         XDUB      15:50:32      00059351824TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2500       92.00         XLON      10:42:17      00059337554TRLO0 
2010       91.80         XLON      10:51:37      00059337799TRLO0 
261       91.80         XLON      10:51:37      00059337801TRLO0 
400       91.80         XLON      10:51:37      00059337802TRLO0 
2913       92.20         XLON      12:15:20      00059339960TRLO0 
2218       91.70         XLON      14:06:05      00059345141TRLO0 
846       91.70         XLON      14:06:05      00059345140TRLO0 
1681       92.60         XLON      15:31:55      00059350089TRLO0 
2171       92.30         XLON      15:49:02      00059351630TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  167357 
EQS News ID:  1372503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.