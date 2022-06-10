Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for AppSpotr AB (293/22)

Referring to the bulletin from AppSpotr AB's annual general meeting, held on May 25 , 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 14, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: APTR Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0009267974 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 13, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018041097 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 14, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.