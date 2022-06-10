DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments: Impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments: Impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21 10-Jun-2022

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) |

How OCI delivered impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

After having attended the Capital Markets Day Mark wrote a research note entitled 'Capital Markets Day 2022 - let the sun shine'. We caught up with Mark to discuss the report and his findings. Mark explains the reason for the note title, the theme of the day, an overview of the group and explains what he discovered in terms of Oakley Capital's education investments, technology investments and its digital consumer investments.

Listen to the interview here: How Oakley Capital Investments delivered impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21 on Vimeo

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

