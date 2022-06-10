Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments: Impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments: Impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Oakley Capital Investments: Impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21 10-Jun-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) |

How OCI delivered impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

After having attended the Capital Markets Day Mark wrote a research note entitled 'Capital Markets Day 2022 - let the sun shine'. We caught up with Mark to discuss the report and his findings. Mark explains the reason for the note title, the theme of the day, an overview of the group and explains what he discovered in terms of Oakley Capital's education investments, technology investments and its digital consumer investments.

Listen to the interview here: How Oakley Capital Investments delivered impressive market and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21 on Vimeo

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1373133 10-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
