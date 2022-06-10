Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
Tradegate
10.06.22
13:11 Uhr
8,235 Euro
-0,045
-0,54 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0258,10517:00
8,0358,09017:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2022 | 14:17
109 Leser
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment Corporation names Andy Muesse as Head of Studios and member of the leadership team

Rovio Entertainment Corporation, creator of the Angry Birds franchise, has appointed Andy Muesse as Head of Studios. He will start in this role immediately. Muesse will also become a member of Rovio's leadership team.

Andy Muesse joined Rovio in 2020 as studio Head for Rovio Stockholm. The Stockholm studio is comprised of a 80-person team responsible for Angry Birds 2 as well as new game development projects. As Head of Studios all Rovio game studios in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Canada will be reporting to Muesse.

"Crafting joy is hard work. We want our studios to have more support driving and executing the games portfolio roadmap, thinking about their lineup of games and working together to create successful games that delight players for years to come. Andy's deep understanding of product, knowledge of the market and strategic thinking will help our studios thrive as well as drive our business to a new level", says Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand.

"I've had the privilege of working with talented Rovians in Stockholm for the past years and I'm very happy to be able to get to work more closely with even more of the passionate individuals across our studios going forward. This is an exciting time for Rovio, as we are executing on an ambitious strategy, and I'm equally excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and future of this company.", says Andy Muesse.

More information
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios - two in Espoo (Finland), and one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada). Studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
