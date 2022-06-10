NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nasdaq Iceland approves Nova Klúbburinn hf.'s request for admission of shares to trading, subject to sufficient distribution of shares

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Nova Klúbburinn hf.'s, previously known as Platínum Nova hf., ("Nova") (ID no. 620916-0560) request for admission of shares to trading on its Main Market. The approval is subject to the company's ability to fulfill requirements regarding the distribution of shares in the Rules for Issuers of Shares on Nasdaq Iceland hf. before the first day of trading. The first day of trading is expected to be June 21, 2022. The first day of trading will be announced by the Exchange in a market notice at least one trading day in advance.