

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2022 / 22:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Roland Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Transaction completed as part of a longterm 10b5-1 trading plan to sell shares of QIAGEN N.V. (ISIN: NL0012169213) at a predetermined price.

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 47.0000 USD 1522706.0000 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 47.0000 USD 1522706.0000 USD

e) Date of the transaction

08/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: New York Stock Exchange MIC: XNYS



