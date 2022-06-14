Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 12,750,000 (the "Units") in the capital of Lucky Minerals Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned or controlled 8,875,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and 6,625,000 Common Shares purchase warrants representing approximately 5.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 9.89% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and/or controls, an aggregate of 21,625,000 Common Shares and 19,375,000 Common Share purchase warrants representing approximately 11.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 19.98% on a partially diluted basis.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127588