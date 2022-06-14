TOKYO, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation ("Olympus" - Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Yasuo Takeuchi) announces that from April 2022, the company has begun to exclusively source 100% of the electricity used at its major R&D and manufacturing sites in Japan from renewable sources.As a result, CO2 emissions from Olympus Group facilities in Japan will be reduced by approximately 40,000 tons per year. The percentage of the Olympus Group's total electricity use* in fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) from renewable energy sources is expected to substantially increase from approximately 14% in the previous fiscal year to approximately 70%.- Transition to Renewable Energy Usage across the Olympus Group (Facilities in Japan and Overseas)FY2020 11.7%FY2021 12.7%FY2022 (estimate) 14% (approx.)FY2023 (estimate) 70% (approx.)*Excluding recently acquired companies, certain service offices, and certain sales offices.Olympus has set a goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions from its site operations by 2030, as part of its commitment to achieving environmentally responsible business growth and creating a sustainable society. This is a key goal in line with our ESG materiality targets focused on the theme of a "carbon neutral society and circular economy."The company has already introduced a wide range of initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. This includes the use of 100% renewable energy at some manufacturing sites in Europe and the United States, the installation of solar power generation facilities at some manufacturing sites in Japan, and support of the recommendations made by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)*.To achieve its carbon neutral goal, Olympus will continue to optimize manufacturing processes and promote energy-saving measures, is committed to further accelerate the shift to renewable energy sources across the company, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of society on a global level.About OlympusOlympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety. Olympus is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 30,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp (https://twitter.com/olympus_corp).Olympus ContactCommunicationsContact Olympus: https://www.olympus-global.com/products/contact/*News release "Olympus Targets Carbon Neutrality by 2030 - Adds Carbon Neutrality and Circular Economy to its ESG Materiality and Supports the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures":https://www.olympus-global.com/news/2021/contents/nr02125/nr02125_00001.pdfSource: OlympusCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.