

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.43 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is up over 42% at $2.46 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) is up over 32% at $0.2251 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is up over 20% at $58.43 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is up over 19% at $20.50 Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is up over 16% at $6.21 Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is up over 14% at $0.8050 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is up over 13% at $72.70 Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is up over 10% at $23.12 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) is up over 10% at $22.20 AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is up over 8% at $18.63 Volta Inc. (VLTA) is up over 8% at $1.79 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) is up over 7% at $22.39 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 6% at $18.20



In the Red



Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) is down over 11% at $4.63 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) is down over 10% at $6.90 Forafric Global PLC (AFRI) is down over 9% at $9.02 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 7% at $10.30 Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) is down over 6% at $42 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) is down over 6% at $14.05 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 5% at $144.05







