Enovix has shown that its US-made silicon anode lithium-ion batteries can charge from 0% to 80% in just five minutes.From pv magazine USA California-based Enovix said that it has demonstrated the ability of electric vehicle battery cells to charge from 0% to 80% capacity in as little as 5.2 minutes, and above 98% charge capacity in less than 10 minutes. The cells also surpass 1,000 cycles, while retaining 93% of their capacity. These achievements have shattered the US Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC) goal of achieving 80% charge in 15 minutes. Other goals for USABC at the cell level include ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...