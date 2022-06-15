HeliosAltas to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / HeliosAltas today announced that Michael Carroll, CEO and Chairman will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

HeliosAltas is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of micro-hydro energy solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential use. Working closely with global partners Siemens, Hunting Energy, and Wesco, the world-renowned engineers and entrepreneurs at HeliosAltas are focused squarely on delivering affordable, reliable, renewable energy to communities and businesses on every continent. Each micro-hydro unit is easy to install and environmentally friendly, has no impact on water or wildlife, and offers the smallest environmental footprint of any comparable energy system on the planet. The patented technology developed by HeliosAltas is poised to disrupt the renewable energy market in a way that has not been seen since the expansion of solar energy over the last 20 years.

Visit: www.heliosaltas.com

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: HeliosAltas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705165/HeliosAltas-to-present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE