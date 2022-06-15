Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2022 | 15:20
Colle to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE-

Colle today announced that Akos Balogh Founder and CEO will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Colle is creating a safe platform where consumers will trade goods peer-to-peer and avoid appraisal and authentication services through a "middleman." However, for those who need a helping hand, they offer effective authentication procedures to verify product and seller/buyer profiles.

Colle's state-of-the-art commission strategy is based on the item's value and the complexity, i.e., the risk factor of every transaction.

Committed to making web3 accessible to all, Colle is offering alternative payment options and displaying various currencies for crypto and non-crypto holders.

About Colle:

Colle is a peer-to-peer marketplace for trading luxury goods backed by NFT. The biggest problem with today's marketplaces in web 3 is the lack of space to build trusting and ongoing relationships. Colle is offering a fully vetted platform with verified and certified consumers in a close (by invite-only) virtual community to (re)sell collectibles with trusted members.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels.

Contact:

press@colle.io
www.colle.io
(786)520-8062

SOURCE: Colle



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705208/Colle-to-Present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
