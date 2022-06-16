DGAP-News: Modivcare

Modivcare Honored as Stevie Award Winner In 2022 American Business Awards



16.06.2022 / 15:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare") (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions, has been named the winner of a Stevie Award in The 20th Annual American Business Awards. Modivcare won in the highly competitive category of Community Relations PR Campaign of the Year for its collaboration with Access Gallery, a Denver-based non-profit organization that provides empowerment and economic opportunities for artists with disabilities, including the ability to earn money from their art. Access Gallery artists designed pieces that embody Modivcare's values, vision, and purpose: to connect people to care by eliminating barriers to transportation, personal care, remote patient monitoring, and meals. The Modivcare communications and marketing team, the Access Gallery marketing team, and Modivcare's external PR agency, Amendola Communications, collaborated on a campaign that would focus on the March 2022 installation of the "Connecting Communities to Care" collection in Modivcare's new Denver headquarters. Key elements of the campaign employed media relations, social media, and internal communications tactics to secure television and print coverage, as well as leveraged social media and internal communications to increase overall exposure. As a result of these tactics, local Denver Fox affiliate KDFR, shared a story on March 16 about the Access Gallery and Modivcare collaboration. In addition, the team published multiple posts on LinkedIn, with each post performing exceptionally and significantly above the industry average. Along with helping raise awareness of Access Gallery, Modivcare's joint project with the Denver non-profit: Funded more than $150,000 in economic opportunity for local artists with disabilities

Involved more than 25 artists with disabilities

Offered a creative outlet for artists to express themselves, earn money, and showcase their skills

Will result in more than 100 unique pieces of custom art developed by July 2022 "Our company is honored to receive a Stevie Award from the Annual American Business Awards," said Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modivcare. "Access Gallery is a fantastic organization that provides opportunities to incredibly talented people. We're proud to have helped raise Access Gallery's profile by displaying its unique art in our building and offering economic empowerment to its artists. The art serves as a visual reminder of our purpose of Making Connections to Care for the underserved and inspires us every day." "'Connecting Communities to Care' is the perfect name for this collection," said Damon McLeese, Executive Director of Access Gallery. "Modivcare connects the underserved to quality care and now they are connecting the same group to economic opportunities by filling their corporate office space with their artwork." Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide in a three-month judging process with more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. The American Business Awards list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. About Modivcare Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare") (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com. About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Contact Details Kate Zerone Director, Ombudsman & Communications kate.zerone@modivcare.com Marcia Rhodes Amendola Communications mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

News Source: News Direct



16.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

